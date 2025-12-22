Powerball winning numbers announced for Monday's $1.6 billion jackpot

The winning Powerball numbers in Monday night's drawing for an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot are 3, 18, 36, 41 and 54, with a Powerball of 7.

The jackpot, worth an estimated lump sum cash value of $735.3 million, is the fourth largest in the game's history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery grand prizes, Powerball said.

It wasn't immediately known if there were any winners in Monday night's grand prize drawing.

The latest Powerball drawing was the 46th in the current jackpot run, which Powerball says is a record for most drawings in a grand prize cycle. No tickets were sold that matched all six winning numbers from Saturday night's drawing for an estimated $1.5 billion grand prize.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all five white balls and the red Powerball pulled during a drawing. A single jackpot winner would have the choice of a lump sum payment or a payout via an annuity that would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Both the lump sum cash estimate and the annuity estimate are before taxes.

The last Powerball jackpot was hit on Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas, when two tickets split a $1.787 billion jackpot. This is only the second time in the game's history with back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion, Powerball said.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Lottery jackpots have exploded in size over the last decade, while the odds of winning have gotten even slimmer.

Tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.