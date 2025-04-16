Authorities investigating possible drowning at Minneapolis park

Authorities are investigating a possible drowning at a Minneapolis park Wednesday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a report of a man found face down in the water at Bassett Creek Park around 1:43 p.m.

The person who reported the incident was able to pull the man out of the water onto the embankment.

When crews arrived, they found the man unresponsive and had "inadequate breathing," authorities said. The responders administered Narcan and began CPR.

An ambulance transported the man to the nearest hospital. His condition is unknown.