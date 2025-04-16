Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating possible drowning at Minneapolis park

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a possible drowning at a Minneapolis park Wednesday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a report of a man found face down in the water at Bassett Creek Park around 1:43 p.m.

The person who reported the incident was able to pull the man out of the water onto the embankment.

When crews arrived, they found the man unresponsive and had "inadequate breathing," authorities said. The responders administered Narcan and began CPR.

An ambulance transported the man to the nearest hospital. His condition is unknown.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

