Watch CBS News
Local News

Porcupine and her newborn baby hitch accidental road trip across Minnesota via trailer

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Porcupine family rescued from trailer in North St. Paul
Porcupine family rescued from trailer in North St. Paul 00:44

Critters not commonly seen around the Twin Cities found themselves in a prickly situation on Wednesday.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says several people contacted them about a porcupine spotted in North St. Paul.

A volunteer with Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, Inc. was called in to safely trap the spiky rodent that was under a resident's deck, and soon discovered she had a baby with her, called a porcupette.

popcupine.jpg
WRC

Porcupines don't typically live this far south, but the center's experts discovered the mother accidentally made the trip down from McGregor because she happened to be in a trailer looking for a place to have her baby.

The center gave the pair a clean bill of health and some snacks. They say mom never stopped looking out for her new baby. 

Both are now back up north in McGregor. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.