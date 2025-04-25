Porcupine and her newborn baby hitch accidental road trip across Minnesota via trailer

Critters not commonly seen around the Twin Cities found themselves in a prickly situation on Wednesday.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says several people contacted them about a porcupine spotted in North St. Paul.

A volunteer with Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, Inc. was called in to safely trap the spiky rodent that was under a resident's deck, and soon discovered she had a baby with her, called a porcupette.

WRC

Porcupines don't typically live this far south, but the center's experts discovered the mother accidentally made the trip down from McGregor because she happened to be in a trailer looking for a place to have her baby.

The center gave the pair a clean bill of health and some snacks. They say mom never stopped looking out for her new baby.

Both are now back up north in McGregor.