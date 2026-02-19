Watch CBS News
The political ramifications of Operation Metro Surge on the November election

By
Esme Murphy
Esme Murphy
Reporter/Anchor
Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.
Read Full Bio
Esme Murphy,
Liz Christy
Digital Producer
Liz Christy is a digital line producer at wcco.com. She has previously produced a morning show in Iowa called "Good Morning Iowa." When not completing stream duties or special projects, she produces and edits "Talking Points with Esme Murphy."
Read Full Bio
Liz Christy

/ CBS Minnesota

The political fallout of Operation Metro Surge is expected to be long lasting not just in Minnesota, but across the country.

This month, an Emerson College survey found 60.2% of Minnesota residents believe the ICE presence has been more harmful, with 36.2% say it's been more beneficial.

In hypothetical matchups, the survey found that in Minnesota's gubernatorial race, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar would beat Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth 51.1% to 37.7%. 

In the race for Sen. Tina Smith's seat, the survey found former NFL sideline reporter Republican Michele Tafoya losing to both DFL competitors — Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig — by double digits.

Later this year, the entire Minnesota Legislature up for election. The survey asked if the election for Minnesota House was held today, who would you support? The DFL finished with 48.6% to 41.8%.

Democrat analyst Abou Amara expects that lead to hold through November.

"This is the type of issue that could actually buoy Democrats down ballot for the state House and the state Senate, potentially leading to another trifecta come November," said Amara.

Republican Amy Frederiksen admits, for now, immigration has overtaken the GOP's main issue: fraud. But Frederiksen says there is an awful lot of time before the election, and other new issues could surface.

"We went from [Gov. Tim] Walz stepping down, to within three weeks of that Metro Surge happening, and everyone knocking fraud off the headlines," said Frederiksen. "Knocking that off the headlines for Metro Surge, I mean, that alone is bad."

