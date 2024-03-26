Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to give State of the State Address in Owatonna Tuesday

Walz will deliver State of the State speech in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give his State of the State Address Tuesday at Owatonna High School.

WCCO has been told the speech will focus on education. The governor is also expected to talk about reproductive rights and new gun safety rules.

The address is scheduled for 7 p.m. WCCO will stream the speech live on CBS News Minnesota.

How to watch Walz's State of the State Address

What : Gov. Tim Walz delivers State of the State Address

Date: March 26, 2024

March 26, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Watch: On CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

Walz has vowed to keep Minnesota a safe haven for those seeking abortion care, and said he is open to putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.

New "red flag" laws went into effect in Minnesota earlier this year, allowing judges to temporarily stop those who pose significant threats to themselves or others from having a gun. Walz said in January if the new law "saves one life, then that's good enough." Gun safety advocates have celebrated the policy, while gun rights proponents have voiced concerns about individual rights and due process.

Earlier this month, Walz unveiled his $226 million supplemental budget proposal. The scaled-back spending plan, if approved by the legislature, would be extra spending in addition to the already approved $72 billion budget for this two-year budget cycle — the largest in state history — that lawmakers signed off on last year. The proposal prioritizes policies impacting children, public safety and water quality.