Police seek Glencoe teen who hasn't been seen in weeks

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police are seeking a missing teenager from the Glencoe area, who they believe may be somewhere in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence.

Investigators say they believe she may have met someone online and left her home.

Her family said they're concerned, and there has been no communication from her after she left.

She's described as having black hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 350 pounds.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 2:34 PM

