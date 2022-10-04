Police seek Glencoe teen who hasn't been seen in weeks

GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police are seeking a missing teenager from the Glencoe area, who they believe may be somewhere in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence.

Investigators say they believe she may have met someone online and left her home.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The Glencoe Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Treasure Robinson, 15, is 5’8” and 350 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and glasses. pic.twitter.com/LPWDpZXAQB — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) October 4, 2022

Her family said they're concerned, and there has been no communication from her after she left.

She's described as having black hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 350 pounds.