Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Martin Orea is main suspect in murders of David Johnson & Ellijah Payne in downtown St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

2 men die from injuries after Downtown St. Paul shooting
2 men die from injuries after Downtown St. Paul shooting 00:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to track down a suspect in a double homicide earlier this month in downtown St. Paul.

Martin Orea, 26, is "believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached," according to Metro Transit police. Investigators think he was the shooter who killed David Johnson, 18, and Ellijah Payne, 21, on the night of Dec. 12 in a Metro Transit-owned building on the corner of Cedar and 5th streets.

martin-orea.jpg
Martin Orea Metro Transit Police

Police said after the shooting that they didn't think it was "a random act." 

Anyone who knows Orea's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Metro Transit Police TipLine at 612-349-7222. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.