Police seek help finding missing 28-year-old Forest Lake resident

Police in Forest Lake, Minnesota, are asking for help finding 28-year-old Aspen Ambrose.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Ambrose, who is also known to some as Ashley Babcock, was last seen leaving their apartment on or around May 30.

Ambrose is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, and is known to stay in hotels in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information on Ambrose's whereabouts is asked to call the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.