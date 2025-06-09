Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek help finding missing 28-year-old Forest Lake resident

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 9, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 9, 2025 01:15

Police in Forest Lake, Minnesota, are asking for help finding 28-year-old Aspen Ambrose.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Ambrose, who is also known to some as Ashley Babcock, was last seen leaving their apartment on or around May 30. 

copy-of-copy-of-copy-of-yt-batchers-opera-43.jpg
Aspen Ambrose, 28, was last seen around May 30. WCCO

Ambrose is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, and is known to stay in hotels in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information on Ambrose's whereabouts is asked to call the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.