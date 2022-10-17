Watch CBS News
Police: Man points gun at officers during foot chase after downtown Minneapolis shooting

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man pointed a gun toward officers in Minneapolis's North Loop this weekend before they chased him down.

Early Sunday morning, police say there was gunfire near Washington and 5th avenues. Officers ran after the armed man and a second man.

They eventually recovered two guns and the armed man was booked for assault. The second man had been shot and went to the hospital.

The North Loop has seen a slight decrease in the number of shots fired calls this year compared to this time last year.

Citywide, there have also been fewer of those calls, and fewer people shot versus in 2021.

RELATED: Operation Endeavor showing promising early results, helping to drive down crime

