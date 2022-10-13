Operation Endeavor showing promising early results, helping to drive down crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three weeks into Operation Endeavor, community members and Minneapolis police say they are noticing an impact on crime.

Since the special detail began, there have been fewer shot spotter activations and fewer rounds of gunfire in Minneapolis.

Officers say they are seizing more guns and drugs, and some of the area's most violent criminals are now behind bars.

"We started [Operation Endeavor] on the 26th," says Sgt. Andrew Schroeder. "We have recovered 5 firearms in just under 3 weeks, so we are off to a tremendous start."

"We are going after intended targets, and we are building new cases. We are taking a lot of fentanyl off the street, a lot of crack cocaine and other drugs [too]... as we're doing that, we are also building relationships," said Dr. Cedric Alexander, Minneapolis's new commissioner of community safety.

A 60% increase in crime in Downtown has led to more focus being given to these hot spots.

"We have been concentrating for the last two years on hot spots," said Chasma Dixon, a community coordinator for 21 Days of Peace.

The group made patrolling hot spots across the city a priority, and now they have a partner to help fight crime with Operation Endeavor.

"For us to be able to have their support and have them there is wonderful," Dixon said.

Sgt. Alexandra DuBay is part of that react team which searches for the most violent criminals.

"We're going because there are high amounts of robberies here... what's nice is we go to what's needed at the time. Downtown has been getting lots of attention because of the uptick in crime there," said DuBay.

The react team will continue to use data to guide them to troubled spots in north and south Minneapolis. They hope Operation Endeavor continues to play a role in impacting crime city-wide.

Operation Endeavor also has a county attorney embedded with the unit to speed up search warrants and help officers sort through evidence.

Alexander will update residents on the operation's progress later this month.