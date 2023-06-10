Police: Man dies in south Minneapolis shooting Saturday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

Around 2 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue.

Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and rendered medical aid before EMS transported him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

Police say that preliminary information indicates the man had been standing outside with others when at least one person fired shots at the group and left the area.

There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.