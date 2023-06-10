Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man dies in south Minneapolis shooting Saturday afternoon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Two men dead in separate Minneapolis shootings
Two men dead in separate Minneapolis shootings 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

Around 2 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue.

Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and rendered medical aid before EMS transported him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

MORE NEWS: Man dies in north Minneapolis fatal shooting, no arrests

Police say that preliminary information indicates the man had been standing outside with others when at least one person fired shots at the group and left the area.

There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 6:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.