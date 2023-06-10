Man dies in north Minneapolis fatal shooting, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s died early Saturday morning after he was shot in north Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North around 11:40 p.m. Friday.
Later, a man in his 20s arrived at North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died early Saturday.
No one has been arrested.
