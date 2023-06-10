Watch CBS News
Man dies in north Minneapolis fatal shooting, no arrests

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s died early Saturday morning after he was shot in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Later, a man in his 20s arrived at North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died early Saturday.

No one has been arrested.

WCCO Staff
June 10, 2023

