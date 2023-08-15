Uber, Lyft threaten to end service in Minneapolis if city boosts rideshare driver pay

MINNEAPOLIS - Popular rideshare services Uber and Lyft say a new Minneapolis law could drive up prices or even drive them out of the city.

The ordinance would give drivers a pay bump, but the rideshare giants want the Minneapolis City Council to pump the brakes.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council moving towards minimum wage for rideshare drivers

Uber sent an email to customers reading in part, "If this bill were to pass, we would unfortunately have no choice but to greatly reduce service, and possibly shut down operations entirely."

Jeff Chiu / AP

Uber had a similar message when the state was considering similar legislation. Gov. Tim Walz vetoed that bill – the only veto he's issued during his time in office.

Lyft sent a letter to the City Council on Tuesday morning saying if the proposal passes the company will be forced to cease operations on Jan. 1, 2024 -- the day it would become law.

"While our hope is to be able to continue operating in the remainder of the Twin Cities area and the state more broadly, the outstanding questions within the bill language also puts this future into doubt," the letter said in part.

RELATED: Walz vetoes rideshare wages bill after Uber threatens to halt operations outside Twin Cities over it

Mayor Jacob Frey's office shared a statement with WCCO, saying the mayor supports drivers being paid more, but getting there is "complex" and requires more information.

"This ordinance has moved through the legislative process with little deliberation, and there is essential information needed - including from TNCs - to make good, transparent policy decisions. The mayor will continue discussions with stakeholders before making a final decision," the office's statement said.

The city council will consider its bill on Thursday.