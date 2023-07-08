Police investigate homicide in Hopkins
HOPKINS, Minn. -- Police in Hopkins are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex.
Law enforcement officials were called to the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found two people, one of whom was dead.
The other person was arrested.
Police do not believe there is any threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.
