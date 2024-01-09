Watch CBS News
Police respond to "active isolated incident" in Albert Lea after domestic stabbing

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Authorities in Albert Lea are asking the public to avoid one of the city's blocks as they deal with "an active isolated incident" Tuesday afternoon.

The Albert Lea Police Department asked residents to stay away from the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. Though the block is near a church and an elementary school, police said the incident has nothing to do with either building.

Police said the incident was connected to a domestic assault in which one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Few other details were immediately available.

