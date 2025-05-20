Police cited 6,540 motorists for distracted driving in April, up by 1,000 compared to last year

Distracted driving remains a problem in Minnesota. Here’s how law enforcement is addressing it.

Distracted driving remains a problem in Minnesota. Here’s how law enforcement is addressing it.

New numbers show the results of Minnesota law enforcement's latest crackdown on distracted driving.

Police cited 6,450 drivers for using their cell phones during April's distracted driving enforcement campaign, a thousand more than last year's operation.

"When our investigators have to do notifications to family members, it is heart wrenching, gut wrenching, to knock on that door and tell a family member that their loved one has passed and then to know it was preventable," said Commander Jeremy Ellison of St. Paul Police Department.

Of the 241 agencies that participated in the coordinated effort to stop distracted driving in April, St. Paul police used a high-riding pickup truck equipped with cameras that point out the side windows to catch texting and driving.

St. Paul police issued the most citations at 1,326.

Minneapolis police issued none, as they are among the agencies that don't take part in the program. WCCO reached out to MPD to ask why they don't participate in distracted driving enforcement efforts but haven't received a response yet.

Officers involved in the crackdown witnessed how hard it is for drivers to break the addiction of texting and driving.

In one case, someone was cited twice in less than 10 minutes.

"They were stopped at Seventh and Bates, received a citation and then they were stopped at Seventh and Payne and received another citation for the same offense within seven minutes of each other," explained Ellison.

Last year, at least 29 traffic deaths and 137 serious injuries in Minnesota were linked to distracted driving.

Memorial Day marks what's called the 100 deadliest days, which runs through Labor Day weekend. It's a period when there is an increase in the number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

"For newer drivers, school is going to be done soon. Be aware. Do everything you can. Make sure your new drivers are safe and are educated in how to operate the vehicle, what the laws are, and where they're going to go," said Lieutenant Mike Lee of Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Click It or Ticket campaign is now underway. It runs through June 1.

Law enforcement can stop and issue a fine of $140 for unbelted drivers and passengers.