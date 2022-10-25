Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had a single gunshot wound, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.

The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.

A couple and four children were found dead. Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.

The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.

Authorities say it was determined Connor had a self-inflicted wound. Several firearms were recovered from the residence.

Police say the details and context of the victims' injuries is still under investigation.

The flames destroyed four units, displacing three other families who lived there.

The fire is still under investigation, but police say there is "evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where it normally would not be located."

Police believe there is no further public safety concerns in this incident.

NOTE: The death toll was later revised from seven to six deceased.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.