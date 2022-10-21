At least 7 killed in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin, criminal investigation underway

At least 7 killed in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin, criminal investigation underway

At least 7 killed in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin, criminal investigation underway

HARTLAND, Wis. - At least seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex is being investigated.

BREAKING: Press conference regarding fire in Waukesha County. BREAKING: Seven confirmed dead in a Hartland apartment fire. Officials say the scene is under "criminal investigation." This story is developing. Stay with CBS 58 for continued coverage. https://bit.ly/3TGYcLD Posted by CBS 58 on Friday, October 21, 2022

Misko said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and were met by a "large amount of fire." Responders rescued people from the building and the balconies of the building.

He did not have information on whether others were injured, and said the investigation is in its "very early stages."