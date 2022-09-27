Police: 2 teens found injured after north Mpls. shooting, damaged stolen SUV recovered

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say two teenagers were found injured after a reported shooting overnight on the city's north side.

According to police, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a Shotspotter activation that indicated shots were fired near the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North.

Two teens with non-life threatening injuries were located inside a nearby home. A damaged SUV was also located outside the home. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen, police said.

The teenagers were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center.

The police investigation is ongoing.