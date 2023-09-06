Plymouth's Armstrong High School closes Wednesday due to sewage backup

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Classes at a west metro high school have been canceled Wednesday due to a sewage backup.

Armstrong High School in Plymouth posted a message about the cancellation on its website.

"The primary concern at this time is possible contamination from sewage, as well as a very bad smell in some parts of the building," Principal Erick Norby said. "The health inspector is scheduled to return to the building at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning and will let us know if school can resume on Thursday. We will keep families updated."

The school said only one of its buildings is affected, so after school activities will go on as scheduled in the other building.

"Needless to say, this is a huge disappointment and couldn't have happened at a worse time," Norby said. "Please join us in striving to be patient as the issue is resolved."