Plymouth police seek help finding suspect in fatal gas station shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Police in a Twin Cities suburb are asking for help finding a suspect believed to be involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week.

Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. on June 9. The victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove, had been shot, and died later at an area hospital.

The suspect, identified as Daniel James Hart, 23, was allegedly last seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Hart, of Brooklyn Park, was driving a black 2017 BMW 740 with Minnesota license place 5BD597, police say. The gun used in the shooting has not been found. 

hart-suspect-car.jpg
Suspected vehicle Plymouth Police

Anyone who knows of Hart's whereabouts is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department tip line at 763-509-5177.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 11:55 AM

