Plymouth house fire ignited by snow-covered tree falling on power line, owner says

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A Plymouth family is dealing with major damage from a house fire that was sparked after a snow-covered tree fell on a power line.

The Plymouth Fire Department says it happened Thursday afternoon at 18510 22nd Ave. N.

Everyone in the house was able to escape, according to the homeowner. Plymouth authorities say a neighbor was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The house has fire, smoke and water damage, the owner says.

Crews from Minnetonka, Wayzata, St. Louis Park, Excelsior, Loretto Long Lake and Maple Grove responded to the fire.

Parts of central and eastern Minnesota were under a winter weather advisory Thursday, creating wet roads and snowy conditions.