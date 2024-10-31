Nearly 170 crashes, 1 fatal, on Minnesota roads Thursday, state patrol reports

MINNEAPOLIS — There have been nearly 170 crashes, including one that proved fatal, in Minnesota on Thursday due to wet and snowy conditions across the state.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 169 crashes from midnight through 2 p.m. Of those crashes, 152 included property damage, 16 had injuries, and one was fatal. There were also 94 spinouts and one jack-knifed semi.

The fatal crash occurred on Minnesota Highway 7 in McLeod County around 10 a.m.

According to the crash report, a 77-year-old woman driving a Ford Ecosport was traveling eastbound on the highway when her vehicle collided with a Ford F550 traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the F550, a 29-year-old Eden Prairie man, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The 77-year-old woman from Hutchinson died as a result of the crash.

A winter weather advisory is in place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, creating wet roads and some slushy conditions.

Precipitation should slow down in the evening but it should be mostly dry for Halloween trick-or-treating.