Pino's Pizzeria reopens in new space in St. Paul months after sudden closure

After 37 years in St. Paul's skyway system, Pino's Pizzeria was forced to shut its doors this spring when the building was condemned. But this week, the family-run business reopened just across the street, with a new space, a renewed energy and the same old soul.

Owner Pino Lipari says the closure came suddenly.

"Getting that letter and only having seven days, yeah, it was rough," he said. "But then the mayor stepped in."

That intervention — and a strong outpouring of community support — helped the Lipari family secure a new space just steps from their original location. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter even stopped by on opening day to greet Lipari and shake his hand mid-interview.

The new shop is larger, brighter, and bustling, filled with regulars and first-timers alike. But for Lipari's daughters, Violet and Gianna, the secret ingredient hasn't changed.

"He makes pizzas and he makes people smile," said Violet.

The family says the new space is already proving to be an upgrade. The opening day lunch rush alone brought in over $1,800 in sales.

"Those doors close so better doors open," Lipari said. "And this is a way better door."

With help from extended family, friends, and even former partners, Pino's is back — louder, livelier and more loved than ever.