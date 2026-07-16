Tips for keeping your pet safe amid air quality alert in Minnesota

With air quality in the Twin Cities hitting historically hazardous levels, the Animal Humane Society is reminding residents to keep an eye on their pets.

As of Thursday morning, Minneapolis' air quality is the third-worst among major cities worldwide thanks to smoke drifting down from northern wildfires. An air quality alert is in effect for most of the state through Friday morning, with the metro, eastern Minnesota and the Arrowhead seeing the worst effects.

AHS shared these reminders:

"Monitor your pet for any sign of discomfort or respiratory symptoms, such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, runny nose, or eye irritation. If your pet is having trouble breathing, go to the emergency vet right away." "Just like with hot weather, limit your pet's outdoor time during bad air quality (levels above 100). Only let them out for short potty breaks. If you must take your pet outside, avoid intense exercise (no jogging or hiking). Keep walks short (no more than 10-15 minutes) and slow." "Keep all windows and doors shut to keep the indoor air quality as healthy as possible. Provide plenty of access to clean, fresh water, as water can help soothe respiratory passages that may be irritated from the smoke." "Use brain games like food puzzles, interactive toys, or training activities (this works for cats too!) to keep your pet engaged while they are stuck inside."

Short-nosed dog breeds, birds and animals with preexisting respiratory conditions are especially vulnerable, AHS said.

Most of Minnesota is also under an extreme heat warning, and pets require special care during hot weather as well.