Here's how to keep your pets safe amid Minnesota's heat wave

As temperatures climb across the Twin Cities this week, veterinarians are reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals.

Dr. Rochelle Hartson said dogs can overheat quickly, especially during the hottest parts of the day. She recommends limiting outdoor time to bathroom breaks when temperatures reach the 90s — saving walks for cooler parts of the day.

Hartson said pet owners should also avoid hot pavement. A good rule of thumb is to place your hand on the surface. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

Signs of overheating or dehydration can include excessive panting, vomiting, heavy drooling, confusion or trouble walking. Cats breathing with their mouths open should also be treated as an emergency.

Hartson said one of the most dangerous mistakes is leaving a pet in a parked car. Even with the windows cracked, temperatures inside can become dangerous within minutes.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep water nearby, avoid long walks and find indoor ways to keep pets active until the heat breaks.