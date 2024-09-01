Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan contemplates future as Tim Walz continues VP campaign trail

MINNEAPOLIS — As Gov. Tim Walz spends much of his time campaigning across the nation, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is shouldering more responsibility.

Since Walz took office in 2019, Flanagan has been at his side both in public and behind closed doors. She has served as a Minneapolis School Board member, a state representative from St. Louis Park and a trainer for the progressive group Wellstone Action — a non-profit that promotes progressive policies and candidates.

Among those she trained in 2005, was a rookie political candidate named Tim Walz who was running for Congress in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Walz went on to win and serve in Congress for 12 years.

Critics claim Flanagan has moved a moderate Walz to the left on a number of issues. Walz has denied that saying he may compromise on issues but not on his values.

Flanagan says Walz is still actively working as governor but admits things have changed.

As for policy issues, Flanagan, who has an 11-year-old daughter, says whoever is governor will continue to focus on education.

Minnesota test scores continue to show only half of students are proficient in reading and math, and that the state continues to have one of the largest achievement gaps between white students and students of color. The Minnesota legislature this year allocated an additional $31 million to focus on reading.

If the Harris-Walz ticket wins, she would become the first Native American woman to become a U.S. Governor.

