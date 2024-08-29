Under half of Minnesota students are proficient in reading and math, test scores show

New test scores show under half of Minnesota students are proficient in reading and math

New test scores show under half of Minnesota students are proficient in reading and math

New test scores show under half of Minnesota students are proficient in reading and math

MINNEAPOLIS — Statewide test scores are in, and they are showing many Minnesota students are not making the grade.

New data from the Minnesota Department of Education shows reading and math test scores remain well below pre-pandemic numbers.

In 2024, 45.5% of students were proficient in math, with 49.9% proficient in reading.

Five years ago in 2019, 55% of students were proficient in math and 59.2% in reading.

"I'm not really surprised. I don't think reading instruction has been serving students well," said Beth Weixel.



Weixel is a mother of two and an English professor at the University of Minnesota and Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

"I think they need to change the instruction for reading and I think they already are, from what I've heard, to something that follows more of the science of reading, which is more attuned to how students learn based on sounds and phonics," said Weixel.



Sarah Wennerberg is a mother to two boys and said the way math is taught now makes it harder for kids to learn.

"We just really need to go back to the basics and teach them the simple way to do it. I understand that we're trying to rework their brains and help them figure out different ways to do things, but in all reality, I think it's just adding a little bit more to their day," said Wennerberg.

"We all know that it has been a challenging two years for schools nationally and in Minnesota," said Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett.



In a media call Thursday morning, Jett said the text scores lack context.

"They do not tell the full story of the performance of a single child or group of children, nor do they reflect a child's future potential," said Jett.