Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan talks fraud, affordability amid tight Senate race with Michele Tafoya

With just over three weeks until the November midterm election, one of the tightest races in Minnesota is the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Republican challenger Michele Tafoya.

One of the last polls before the August primary had Flanagan trailing U.S. Rep. Angie Craig by 2 percentage points. Flanagan ended up winning by nearly 20 percentage points — 59% to 39.4%.

Polls in the weeks since the primary have shown a tightening race that is within the margin of error. Flanagan was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning on Oct. 11.

"I always run as if I am 10 points behind, frankly. I think that is what Minnesotans deserve," Flanagan said. "I have done over 300 events in 112 communities. We just launched our third statewide tour with 30 stops in 30 days."

Flanagan has faced intense criticism over Minnesota's fraud scandals and has distanced herself from Gov. Tim Walz, who has accepted blame for the fraud. But critics say Flanagan — as second in command — deserves blame, too.

Peggy Flanagan WCCO

"I would say this: I am incredibly angry with the fraud as most Minnesotans are as well, but I have supported the independent Office of Inspector General and harsher penalties," she said.

Flanagan has focused her campaign on affordability, doing ads in front of a gas station to emphasize the soaring cost of gas, diesel and even food costs since the start of the Iran war last February.

"It took 216 days for Michele Tafoya to say that the war in Iran was wrong. Up until that point she had been lock step with Donald Trump, and in particular when asked about the high cost of fuel and diesel prices, she said people should keep a stiff upper lip and take one less trip to Starbucks," Flanagan said. "That is not an economic plan."

Flanagan has sought to portray Tafoya as a MAGA conservative in sheep's clothing, pointing out the former sportcaster's support for abortion rights extending only to the first trimester. Flanagan says Tafoya also initially called on voters to support the Iran war and supported Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

In fact, Tafoya's support for Trump has wavered at times. She even called on Trump to not run in 2024.

Tafoya will be a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning on Oct. 18.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.