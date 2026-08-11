Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wins Democratic primary for Senate in Minnesota, CBS News projects

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Tuesday captured the Democratic nomination for Senate in the Minnesota primary election, CBS News projects.

Michele Tafoya was the projected winner in Minnesota's Republican Senate primary and will meet Flanagan in the midterm election in November for the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.

Flanagan was endorsed by the Minnesota DFL Party at its state convention in May.

Flanagan is the country's highest-ranking Native woman elected to executive office and a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

Flanagan has said her priorities include "ending corruption" in Washington, D.C., fighting for Medicare for all, making the country more affordable, protecting farmers in Minnesota, addressing climate change, protecting Social Security, making changes to the U.S. immigration system and protecting and expanding reproductive rights, according to her campaign website.

Smith endorsed Flanagan to succeed her early in May.

Craig previously said that she would endorse and campaign for Flanagan if she lost the primary.

See full results for the Minnesota primary on WCCO's results page.