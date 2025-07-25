Woman struck, killed by 2 vehicles after exiting her own following crash near Winona, state patrol says

A 72-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles and killed early Thursday morning outside of Winona, Minnesota, after she crashed her vehicle into a ditch and stepped out onto the roadway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 61 and County Road 7 near LaMoille, about 10 miles southeast of Winona.

The victim, from Winona, was travelling eastbound on the county road when she "crashed into a ditch" east of the highway's northbound lanes.

She then got out of her vehicle, walked across the highway and was hit by a pick-up truck. Soon after, she was "struck again by another vehicle," the state patrol said.

The driver of the pick-up, a 44-year-old Winona man, stopped at the scene and wasn't hurt. Details about the second vehicle that struck the victim weren't noted in the state patrol's report.

The fatal accident is still under investigation, and the state patrol said alcohol wasn't a factor.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Thursday, there have been 191 traffic-related deaths in the state this year.