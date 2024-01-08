Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood, police say

Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Monday morning in St. Paul.

A pickup truck struck the pedestrian just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Seventh Street and West Maynard Drive in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was "crossing the roadway against the red light" when they were hit.

The driver is cooperating with police.

