St. Paul officer shoots man in arm while responding to sexual assault call

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul police officer shot and injured a man while responding to a sexual assault call early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 911 caller said a man was sexually assaulting a woman on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue West shortly after midnight. The caller added that the man was armed with a handgun.

When officers arrived, they found a man trying to exit the apartment through a back window. He ducked back inside, and police tried to call him out of the apartment into the hallway. Two officers who were inside the building were able to get the woman to safety.

Police tried to call the suspect to come out into the hallway. He charged out, police say, and an officer fired their gun. The man was hit in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was not injured in the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Police were wearing their body cameras, which were activated.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, police say.