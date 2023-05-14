Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

The man was hit in the intersection of 26th Street East and Hiawatha Avenue. When police arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found him dead in the street.

Police said a driver going southbound on Hiawatha Avenue hit the man, but the vehicle was not at the scene when officers showed up.

The crash is being investigated. The victim has not been publicly identified.

May 14, 2023

