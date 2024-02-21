Pedestrian killed by bus on St. Paul's Ford Parkway

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a city bus early Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

Metro Transit police say it happened at about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Macalester Street.

WCCO

Police say the METRO A Line bus was heading eastbound on Ford Parkway when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the road. He died at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, and Metro Transit police say the bus driver is now on standard administrative leave.

MORE NEWS: Man who killed 3 Minnesota first responders identified as Shannon Gooden