Pedestrian killed by bus on St. Paul's Ford Parkway

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a city bus early Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

Metro Transit police say it happened at about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Macalester Street.

4t-vo-bus-pedestrian-de-wcco4vx8.jpg
WCCO

Police say the METRO A Line bus was heading eastbound on Ford Parkway when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the road. He died at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, and Metro Transit police say the bus driver is now on standard administrative leave.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 5:58 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

