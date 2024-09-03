Watch CBS News
PCs for People helps low-income families access affordable computers

By Pauleen Le

ST. PAUL, Minn. — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, it can be hard for many families to afford everything on the back-to-school shopping list, especially when it comes to electronics.

PCs for People in St. Paul has helped low-income families get connected at low-to-no-cost for nearly 30 years.

Founded in St. Paul in 1998, the now-national nonprofit works to bridge the digital divide through affordable computers and internet, responsible e-waste recycling, and digital education.

To date, PCs for people has distributed 400,000 computers, connected 100,000 homes to internet and recycled 23 million pounds of technology.

Laptops and PCs range from $0 to over $150 based on a family's qualifications.

To qualify, customers must be currently participating in a government-based assistance program or have a qualifying household income of less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines or 60% of area median income.

PCs for People also offer internet services for as low as $15 a month for qualifying families.

The non-profit is also getting read to open its tenth location in Virginia and hopes to open more locations nationwide in the future.  

People can stop by the PCs for People retail store in St. Paul at 1481 Marshall Avenue for more information or click here.

