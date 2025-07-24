WWII veteran, TikTok star "Papa Jake" Larson to be honored in Normandy

How Minnesota WWII vet and TikToker Papa Jake is being remembered by loved ones

How Minnesota WWII vet and TikToker Papa Jake is being remembered by loved ones

How Minnesota WWII vet and TikToker Papa Jake is being remembered by loved ones

Families in Normandy, France are getting ready to celebrate the life of "Papa Jake" Larson — A Minnesota native and war hero.

He helped plan the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach, and later became a TikTok sensation. He died last week at the age of 102.

"Support has been coming in, not just from all over the country but all over the world," said Karlan Larson, "Papa Jake's" son.

Karlan Larson knew this day would come, but it doesn't make losing his father any easier.

"It's just so many things and such an outpouring of love for his legacy," said Karlan Larson.

A farm boy from Hope Township, Minnesota, "Papa Jake" lied about his age so he could join the National Guard at the age of 15, and he later found himself in World War II. He knew as much about typewriters as he did about guns, so with military leaders by his side, he helped type up the plans for D-Day.

"Every person who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day . . . came through these fingers," said Papa Jake during a 2024 interview.

FILE - In this photo taken April 29, 2019, D-Day veteran Jake Larson poses before going for a ride in the "The Spirit of Benovia" World War II-era aircraft in Oakland, California. Eric Risberg / AP

Later in life, he became a TikTok star. And at the age of 95, he began making yearly trips to Normandy. WCCO caught up with him last year in France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"They treat me like a celebrity and I'm just a farm boy from Hope, Minnesota. It's crazy. It's plain crazy," he said.

But his real reason for the trips was to honor his fellow soldiers who never made it home.

"They are my buddies. They're up there right now," he said. "They're up there waiting for me."

And now Karlan Larson believes his father is finally reunited with the brothers he lost during the war.

"With open arms. With a pat on the back a hug, saying, hey Jake, job well done," said Karlan Larson. "We could not be more proud of my dad. As Papa Jake would say, 'I've got happy tears.' Everything thinking about papa, is all great, great memories."

"Papa Jake" died after a heart procedure last week.

A celebration of life, put together by a youth group, will take place in Normandy on Saturday.

Organizers expect around 4,000 mourners to be there.