TikTok star and WWII vet "Papa Jake" Larson honored in hometown of Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. -- Tuesday evening, family and friends gathered at the Steele County Free Fair to celebrate native son and World War II veteran Jake Larson.

And if he looks familiar, there's a reason.

Larson says he is just a country boy, born on a farm and raised with no running water or electricity.

"This is one of the highlights of my life," Larson said.

He is being honored for his service to country. And it all began by telling a little fib.

"I joined the National Guard right here in Owatonna in 1938. I was 15 years old," he said.

Larson gained rank quickly, rising from the lowest infantry soldier to one of the highest.

"I got in on the planning [of] the invasion, I got the Bronze Star for my planning. Every person that landed on D-Day came through these fingers," he said.

Larson is known by many as "Papa Jake" – a TikTok sensation with more than 700,000 followers. Hundreds came to hear him in person, including a special guest, who was a real-life Rosie the Riveter.

"I worked in California first and put the riveters in B17s," said Helen Leqve.

Leqve worked in the factories, replacing the men who joined the military, like Larson.

He says he is the luckiest man in the world.

"I walked through six battles. I landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, I walked through a minefield," he said.

But he still insists that he is not a hero.

"Those guys that gave their life so that I could make it, they are the heroes. They are up there now listening right now," he said.

Larson is the lone survivor of all units that landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day.

His book, "The Luckiest Man in the World," highlights his Owatanna upbringing and his war experiences.