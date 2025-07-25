Watch CBS News
Owner agrees to clear Minneapolis homeless encampment from his commercial lot

By WCCO Staff,
Ubah Ali
Ubah Ali
A homeless encampment at a Minneapolis commercial parking lot is set to be cleared by the owner of the lot, the city said on Friday afternoon.

Hamoudi Sabri transformed his lot into an encampment for those experiencing homelessness earlier this month. The city said on Friday that he has agreed to remove the tents and structures on the property following a "lengthy discussion," and he intends to install a shade awning.

"If the awning is not in compliance or should public health nuisance behavior or conditions persist on the property, the city will take further action," a Minneapolis spokesperson said in a written statement.

The city said it will continue to visit the commercial lot to help those who are homeless gain access to services. 

On Tuesday, the city served Sabri with a notice to clear the camp, citing health and safety violations, including drug paraphernalia, lack of sanitation and open fires.

Sabri, who also opened an encampment in the North Loop neighborhood four years ago, said homelessness is a humanitarian crisis the city continues to ignore.

"These guys have to wake up and stop the bureaucracy and start doing their job. If they did what they're supposed to do, this [encampment] will never exist," Sabri said.

Officials say the city's homeless response team visited the site several times to offer resources, and the city was actively working with Hennepin County regarding the encampment.   

Last year, the city of Minneapolis spent more than $332,000 responding to encampments.  

Note: The video above originally aired July 22, 2025.

