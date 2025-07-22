Minneapolis says homeless encampment must clear out despite site owner's protests

Minneapolis man allowing homeless encampment on his land ordered to clear it

Minneapolis man allowing homeless encampment on his land ordered to clear it

The countdown to clear a Minneapolis encampment is fast approaching.

Hamoudi Sabri transformed his commercial parking lot into an encampment for those experiencing homelessness about two weeks ago.

This is Sabri's second go-around. Four years ago, he opened a homeless encampment in the North Loop on North Fifth Street. It was ultimately shut down.

Sabri believes this is a humanitarian crisis that the city continues to ignore.

"These guys have to wake up and stop the bureaucracy and start doing their job. If they did what they're supposed to do, this (encampment) will never exist," he said.

Sabri says clearing camp after camp is nothing more than flushing money down the toilet.

Last year, the city of Minneapolis spent more than $332,000 responding to encampments.

Aeron Bush is one of about 50 people who call the surface lot home. He also oversees the encampment to ensure everyone respects the neighbors and cleans up after themselves.

"I believe encampments are very important because it is a safe place to rest," said Bush. "This is not the place I want to be for the rest of my life, but I'm on four housing authority lists."

On Tuesday, the city served Sabri with a notice to clear the camp, citing health and safety violations, including drug paraphernalia and lack of sanitation.

The notice of health public nuisance is dated July 21 and lists six violations:

Presence of drug paraphernalia and hazardous sharps

Improperly stored or accumulated solid waste and refuse

Lack of water access or adequate sanitation facilities (sewage disposal)

Unstable and unsafe structures (e.g., tents, makeshift shelters)

Presence of junk and debris hazardous to health and safety

Evidence of open fires and uncontrolled combustibles

The city put Sabri on the clock to clear the camp by Wednesday.

Minneapolis Health Department Commissioner Damon Chaplin says the city's goal is clear.

"Ideally, we want to get everyone into treatment who needs it and housing if they need it," Chaplin said. "We want folks stable and communities safe."

Officials say the city's homeless response team has visited the site several times, offering resources and the city is actively working with Hennepin County regarding this encampment.

The bottom line, Chaplin says all encampments are unsanitary, not allowed and will have to close if they pop up.

If Sabri does not clear this lot, the city plans to clear it on his dime.

Despite the notice, Sabri says he plans to expand and invite the unhoused community to his North Loop property soon.