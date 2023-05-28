Owamni by the Sioux Chef set to reopen in Minneapolis two months after electrical fire

Local Chef Sean Sherman is serving up food at the Midtown Global Market

Local Chef Sean Sherman is serving up food at the Midtown Global Market

Local Chef Sean Sherman is serving up food at the Midtown Global Market

MINNEAPOLIS – A celebrated downtown Minneapolis restaurant will soon reopen after an electrical fire closed it down nearly two months ago.

Owamni by the Sioux Chef will start serving Indigenous foods made without colonial ingredients again beginning June 2, the restaurant announced Saturday on its Facebook page.

"The building has been successfully electrified! This means our staff has been allowed into the building to begin the weeklong process of cleaning, sorting, ordering, prepping, training for the summer menu, admin work to address to many broken hearts of cancellations," the restaurant said.

Nancy Bundt

Owamni is located in the Water Works Building near Mill Ruins Park. An electrical fire broke out in the building's main power panel on April 5. The damage was isolated to that lower-level room, but it took electricians weeks to get the building back into working order.

Owamni was established in 2021 by Chef Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson. One year later, it was named Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Awards.

RELATED: 'Showing people how beautiful these cultures are': Owamni celebrates historic award





Sherman's latest project, the Indigenous Food Lab, will open to the public in June at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.