Owamni, award-winning restaurant, closed after electrical fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- An award-winning Twin Cities restaurant is temporarily closed after its building caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Owamni By The Sioux Chef says an electrical fire started on the bottom level of its building in downtown Minneapolis.

No injuries were reported.

Owamni posted on Facebook, saying it will keep its customers updated on any new information.

It is unclear how long the restaurant will be closed.

