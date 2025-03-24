Watch CBS News
Bill seeks to outlaw practice of declawing cats in Minnesota

Esme Murphy
Should you be allowed to remove your cat's claws?
Should you be allowed to remove your cat's claws? A new bill at the Minnesota Capitol would take that choice out of your hands.

Many cats have their claws removed because owners want to avoid scratches on their furniture and themselves.

The bill, put before a Minnesota Senate committee on Monday, would make declawing — unless it was for therapeutic reasons — against the law.

WCCO spoke on Monday with the bill's author, Sen. Zaynab Mohamed.

"I love cats. I think most people in our state love cats," said Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis. "I am a cat lover. I like dogs, but I am a cat lady."

The bill would make a first offense a $500 fine, $1,000 for a second offense and $2,500 for a third or more.

The bill was not voted on, but was laid over in committee. That means it has at least another life at the Capitol.

