Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals working to inspire teens to pursue life-long careers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A group of lucky teenagers got a first-hand look at some big-time aircraft Tuesday.

It's part of an effort to inspire young people who may have originally thought a career path like this was out of reach.

"Most things that they're seeing this week, kids don't ever get the opportunity to see," said Floyd Balentine, director of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP).

Two dozen middle- and high-school-age kids got a first-hand look, both inside and out, of an F-16 and C-130 Hercules at the 133rd Airlift Wing in St. Paul.

"There's so many jobs under the aerospace umbrella that we introduce to these participants," said Balentine.

Balentine helped start OBAP nine years ago. The goal is to introduce aviation careers to those who never knew the opportunity was there for them.

"There's a shortage of African-American females and just African Americans, period." said Balentine. "I grew up in a community where, you know, just because I grew up in that community, the mindset of pursuing airline pilot careers was just out of my reach because I didn't know how to pursue it."

Kids got a chance to ask questions and learn.

"It's like opening new jobs and stuff that I didn't really know of," said Naomi Whittaker-Hill, who will be a sophomore at Minneapolis' DeLaSalle High School next school year.

According to Balentine, OBAP has led to real-life success stories.

"Just last year, we just had one of our first participants become a professional pilot," said Balentine. "Just last night, I spoke with another one of our participants that's with Endeavor Air. He's in training right now."

Success stories he hopes continue for generations.