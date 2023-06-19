Minneapolis' The Saloon to stop serving Anheuser-Busch beers after Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light controversy

The Saloon replaces Bud Light, other beers with local breweries "invested in the queer community"

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minneapolis' most well-known gay bars says it will stop serving Anheuser-Busch beers after the company walked back a marketing campaign featuring a trans spokesperson.

In a statement on Monday, The Saloon said it will instead serve beers from local breweries Modist and Bauhaus.

Anheuser-Busch recently faced backlash from conservatives after featuring trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign for Bud Light. After said backlash, the company tried to distance itself from the campaign, sparking a round of fresh outrage, this time from the LGBTQ+ community.

"Anheuser-Busch had an opportunity to support a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but they abandoned that direction. We view that as unacceptable," Saloon owner John Moore said.

The Saloon's statement said it is dropping Anheuser-Busch in favor of "local companies that actively support and grow the LGBTQIA+ community."

In addition to Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch InBev makes Michelob beers like Ultra and Golden Light. The Saloon said it will stop serving those beers as well.

Modist said it is "proud to be working with The Saloon."

Bauhaus said it is "thrilled to announce our partnership with The Saloon for a weekend of joyous celebration."

"We are proud to state that supporting Pride and the LGBTQ+ community aligns perfectly with our brewery's values," the northeast Minneapolis brewery said in a statement. "We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, and we are honored to contribute to the vibrant celebrations of Pride alongside The Saloon."

Bud Light's longtime reign as America's best-selling beer ended in May.

The Saloon's decision comes just days before Twin Cities Pride Festival kicks off.

WCCO has reached out to Modist, Bauhaus and Anheuser-Busch for comment.

