Video: Strange worm on shore of Mille Lacs Lake captures internet's attention

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Strange worm spotted on shores of Mille Lacs Lake
Strange worm spotted on shores of Mille Lacs Lake 00:30

MILLE LACS LAKE, Minn. -- A video of a strange, wriggling worm on the shores of a central Minnesota lake is making people from all over feel the heebie-jeebies. 

Last week, Facebook user Kari Feldewerd posted a video of the worm, asking if anyone knows what type of worm it is. Feldewerd said she spotted it on the north side of Mille Lacs Lake, along the shoreline.

screenshot-2023-06-20-at-1-47-32-pm.png
KARI FELDEWERD / ABC PROFESSIONALS

The social post has garnered over 200 comments, with many speculating that the mysterious creature is a horsehair worm.

According to an entomologist with the University of Minnesota, horsehair worms are long and can measure from several inches to 14 inches. They can vary in color, from whitish to yellow/tan to brown/black.

RELATED: All Minnesota worms are invasive, but which ones do you need to worry about? An expert weighs in

The worms are known to attack and infect a wide variety of insects, including grasshoppers and crickets. The process usually kills the host.

The worms are often seen in puddles and other pools of fresh water - and are especially noticeable after rainfall. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 3:07 PM

