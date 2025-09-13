Organ donor recipients gather to honor woman who save their lives

One woman's legacy lives on in the five lives she saved

It's an Eagan, Minnesota woman's continued legacy. After Adelyn Miller died in 2023, her organs saved five lives, and four of those she saved gathered together to live out her legacy.

"Oh man, I just miss talking to her," said Vicki Wichmann Miller, Adelyn's mother.

Adelyn Miller's family says she was adventurous, loving and made people laugh. She was 20-years-old when ejected from a vehicle, fracturing her skull, killing her days later due to a brain herniation.

Her mother says she wanted to be a paramedic one day.

"She was very much about helping everybody else," said Miller.

Which is exactly what she did.

"I owe her my life," said Golownia, who received lungs.

Dennis Golownia

"You saved my life and I'm eternally grateful," said Kevin Enders, who received a liver.

"I just want her to know she's changed my life," said Jack Feast. Feast got Adelyn Miller's heart.

Hopefully she could see it in my eyes, how grateful," said Suzie Dauer, who got her kidney.

"Being able to meet her recipients has been extremely healing to me," Miller added.

After Adelyn Miller's passing, her mother reached out to her donors and heard back from four of the five.

On Saturday, they gathered together as one big Brady Bunch. Recipients and loved ones painted rocks that'll be placed across the world. If you find one, you'll notice a QR code linking to Adelyn's story and her impact as a donor.

WCCO



"I feel like I've gained a whole new family with Vicki and everyone else that's here in Minnesota," said Feast.

Feast, who lives in Illinois, can enjoy life with his daughter again. He has also gained new friends — or as he says 'family' members like Kevin, who also traveled from the Land of Lincoln for the weekend.

"The fact we're both still alive because of Adelyn is indescribable," said Enders.

Something that Dennis from the Milwaukee metro would also agree with.

"I can see the scars on my chest and I still think of her," he added while his granddaughter was hugging him.

All signs that Adelyn's legacy is alive.

"She really impacted a lot of people" said MIller.

To become an organ donor, register online through the National Donate Life Registry.