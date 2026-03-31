Bill meant to help businesses impacted by Operation Metro Surge stalled at Minnesota Capitol

Many businesses are still feeling the impact of Operation Metro Surge, even though it began winding down six weeks ago.

A package of state loans and grants meant to help those businesses is stalled at the Capitol.

"Our people were being targeted, we did what we had to to stay afloat," Perfect Coffee owner Juan Lopez said.

At Perfect Coffee on Rice Street in St Paul, Lopez says the hit to business by Operation Metro Surge is still being felt here and at the family's grocery store and taqueria down the street. Foot traffic and profits are rebounding, but were down between 40% and 60%.

"Many of us, including ourselves, have acquired debt in order to continue to operate the same way," Lopez said.

Lopez was one of several business owners who testified at a Minnesota Senate hearing in favor of the state providing some form of aid for businesses.

Loyal customers are in support.

"I love this place and it makes me really sad that it has been impacted the way it has," customer Kate Conroy said.

But Republicans have been a hard no; they point to a widespread general strike message to close businesses during major anti-ICE protests in January.

"In terms of something that is specifically a bailout to businesses, to folks who stay at home to do a general strike, the DFL party promoted, you know, obviously, people's actions have consequences. We're not really interested in a bailout along those lines," Republican Majority Leader Harry Niska said.

While some cities, including Minneapolis and Bloomington, have passed their own aid packages that don't help businesses outside those communities.

Lopez says one reason he was able to make it through Operation Metro Surge is because of the community and customer support. Lopez and so many other business owners say they hope that support continues.

Sen. Bobby Joe Champion is an author of the aid bill. He says he is working to push the package through the Senate and hopes the House will at least hold a vote on the measure.