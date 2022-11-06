“Operation Gopher Guardian” brings more police near UMN campus

MINNEAPOLIS -- More police officers are out near the University of Minnesota in a new effort to curb crime near campus. The additional officers will be in place this weekend and next, as part of 'Operation Gopher Guardian.'

Up to 10 more Minneapolis Police and University Police officers will be in neighborhoods including Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes near campus. It's the University's latest safety initiative sparked by recent crime concerns near campus including multiple fireworks attacks that injured at least four people.

Officials said the additional officers are not being pulled from their shifts, instead, they are volunteering to work overtime, paid for by the University.

"I think it's absolutely a great idea, cause undoubtedly there was an increase in crime with the decrease in police," said Gopher Hockey Fan Bruce Mattson.

"I feel pretty safe honestly. I feel like it's a little overhyped," said second-year student Patrick Olson, "If it makes it safer I'm not opposed to it."

While views of safety vary, the increased police presence is welcomed by Dinkytown business Royal Cigar & Tobacco, which closes most nights at 3 a.m.

"After COVID time, after we started going back out it was kind of worse around that time so it's nice to have the extra security now and things like that we've been seeing lately," Hussein Mohamed said.

Fourth-year student Sebas Swiggum lives in Dinkytown and said he typically feels safe, though he does take precautions.

"I'm a careful person, I don't go wandering the streets at night, even as a male, and I'm on the wrestling team here, I feel very safe," he said.

A University spokesperson said they don't have any stats from the first night of the operation and the results will likely be released sometime this week or once the final weekend is complete.