Watch CBS News
Crime

Opening statements begin in trial for man accused of killing Deshaun Hill

By WCCO Staff, Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

Jury selection starts in trial over Deshaun Hill's killing
Jury selection starts in trial over Deshaun Hill's killing 00:34

MINNEAPOLIS -- Opening statements are scheduled to begin Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing a North High School student last February.

Cody Fohrenkam, 30, faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill.

Deshaun-Hill-2.jpg
Deshaun Hill (credit: The Hill Family)

Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2021, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun shots rang out.

Fohrenkam said he was in the area looking for someone who stole his phone.

RELATED: Docu-series "Boys in Blue" highlights relationship between football team, coaches, in north Minneapolis

Last week, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to a $500,00 settlement with Hill's family.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.