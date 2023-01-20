Opening statements begin in trial for man accused of killing Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS -- Opening statements are scheduled to begin Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing a North High School student last February.

Cody Fohrenkam, 30, faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill.

Deshaun Hill (credit: The Hill Family)

Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2021, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun shots rang out.

Fohrenkam said he was in the area looking for someone who stole his phone.

Last week, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to a $500,00 settlement with Hill's family.